Nov 30 (Reuters) - Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :

* ‍FY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE 0.6​ CENTS

* NO DIVIDEND IS TO BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS THIS FINANCIAL YEAR​

* ‍FY TOTAL CONTRACTUAL RENTAL INCOME 436.4 MILLION RAND VERSUS 358.3 MILLION RAND