April 24 (Reuters) - Ingenuity Property Investments Ltd :

* SEES HY HEPS OF 0.5 CENTS, DOWN 67% WHEN COMPARED TO CORRESPONDING SIX MONTHS ENDED 28 FEB 2017

* INGENUITY PROPERTY - HY HEPS HAS DECREASED MAINLY DUE TO A DECREASE IN NET PROPERTY INCOME OF R5.9 MILLION DUE TO 3 PROPERTIES SOLD IN PREVIOUS REPORTING PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)