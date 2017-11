Nov 2 (Reuters) - INGENUITY PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LTD :

* ‍SEES FY NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE OF 124 CENTS ​

* SEES FY HEPS OF 0.6 CENTS, WHICH IS A DECREASE OF 83% WHEN COMPARED TO HEPS OF 3.6 CENTS REPORTED FOR FY 2016​