April 19 (Reuters) - Ingersoll-Rand PLC:

* INGERSOLL-RAND - ON APRIL 17, CO, CO’S UNITS, RELATED ARRANGERS AND BOOKRUNNERS ENTERED INTO NEW $1 BILLION SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT

* INGERSOLL-RAND PLC SAYS NEW REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT HAS A TERM OF FIVE YEARS - SEC FILING