Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ingevity Corp:

* INGEVITY PRICES $300 MILLION SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* INGEVITY CORP - NOTES WILL MATURE ON FEBRUARY 1, 2026 AND WILL BEAR AN INTEREST RATE OF 4.50%

* INGEVITY - PRICED OFFERING OF $300 MILLION, 8-YEAR SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES