BRIEF-Ingevity Q1 Earnings Per Share $0.72

May 2 (Reuters) - Ingevity Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.72

* Q1 SALES $235.2 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $231.8 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.63 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY NARROWS AND RAISES MID-POINT FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 SALES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE

* NARROWED, RAISED MID-POINT FOR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR SALES FROM BETWEEN $1.07 BILLION AND $1.13 BILLION TO BETWEEN $1.10 BILLION AND $1.13 BILLION

* NARROWED, RAISED MID-POINT FOR GUIDANCE FOR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA FROM BETWEEN $285 MILLION AND $305 MILLION TO BETWEEN $293 MILLION AND $307 MILLION

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.10 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: