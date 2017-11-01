FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Ingevity reports Q3 earnings per share $0.79
Sections
Featured
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico
Medicaid crisis deepens after Hurricane Maria
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
Cyber Risk
Banks fearing North Korea hack ready defenses: cyber experts
New York attack suspect charged in federal court
New York attack suspect charged in federal court
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 1, 2017 / 9:21 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Ingevity reports Q3 earnings per share $0.79

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ingevity Corp

* Ingevity reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 earnings per share $0.79

* Q3 sales $264.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $260.9 million

* Sees FY 2017 sales $945 million to $955 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.76 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Ingevity Corp - narrowed and raised its guidance for fy 2017 adjusted ebitda from between $220 million and $230 million to between $227 million and $232 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.