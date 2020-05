May 4 (Reuters) - Inghams Group Ltd:

* LESS CERTAINTY THAT INGHAM’S NZ WILL DELIVER PLANNED HIGHER FY20 RESULT VERSUS FY19

* PREMATURE TO DRAW ANY CONCLUSIONS AS TO TRADING RESULTS OF FINAL 9 WEEKS OF FY20

* IN AUSTRALIA COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS CREATED TEMPORARY SURGE IN RETAIL SALES IN MARCH & EARLY APRIL

* CONSUMER BEHAVIOUR NORMALISED, STORE TRAFFIC DECREASED & SHOPPING BEHAVIOURS ALTERED IN AUSTRALIA