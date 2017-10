Aug 4 (Reuters) - Ingles Markets Inc

* Ingles Markets Incorporated reports results for third quarter and nine months of fiscal 2017

* Q3 sales rose 2.8 percent to $984.4 million

* Ingles Markets Inc says basic and diluted earnings per share for class B common stock were each $0.53 for the quarter ended June 24, 2017