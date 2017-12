Dec 7 (Reuters) - Ingles Markets Inc:

* INGLES MARKETS, INCORPORATED REPORTS FISCAL 2017 SALES TOP $4 BILLION

* Q4 SALES $1.09 BILLION VERSUS $962.4 MILLION

* - QTRLY DILUTED EPS FOR CO‘S PUBLICLY TRADED CLASS A COMMON STOCK $0.96

* QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 3.6%, EXCLUDING GASOLINE, AND ADJUSTED TO REFLECT SAME NUMBER OF WEEKS IN EACH FOURTH QUARTER