April 2 (Reuters) - Ingles Markets Inc:

* INGLES MARKETS INC - PLANS TO HIRE OVER 5,000 ADDITIONAL ASSOCIATES, OFFER AN ENHANCED TWO-WEEK COVID-19 LEAVE

* INGLES MARKETS INC - HAVE IMPLEMENTED A PAID, TWO-WEEK COVID-19 LEAVE PROGRAM FOR ASSOCIATES WHO TEST POSITIVE

* INGLES MARKETS INC - WILL PROVIDE A ONE-TIME BONUS PAYMENT TO FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME ASSOCIATES WHO WERE HIRED PRIOR TO MARCH 1, 2020