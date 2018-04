April 30 (Reuters) -

* INGRAM MICRO INC - WORLDWIDE 2017 Q4 SALES WERE $13.78 BILLION, AN INCREASE OF 13 PERCENT IN USD, WITH GROSS MARGIN OF 6.21 PERCENT

* INGRAM MICRO - 2017 Q4 NON-GAAP OPERATING INCOME WAS $217 MILLION, OR 1.57 PERCENT OF REVENUE, AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME WAS $141 MILLION Source text for Eikon: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)