March 16 (Reuters) - Ingram Micro:

* INGRAM MICRO - INGRAM MICRO FRANCE INFORMED ABOUT DECISION OF FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY IN CASE AGAINST APPLE, INGRAM MICRO & TECH DATA

* INGRAM MICRO - INGRAM MICRO FINANCE INTENDS TO CONTEST DECISION TO FRENCH JUDICIARY

* INGRAM MICRO - INGRAM MICRO FRANCE HAS CALLED FOR EXTRAORDINARY WORKS COUNCIL MEETING TO DISCUSS IMPACT OF FRENCH COMPETITION AUTHORITY DECISION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: