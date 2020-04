April 30 (Reuters) - Kerry Group Ceo Edmond Scanlon tells AGM:

* SALES VOLUMES IN CHINA (IN CORE TASTE AND NUTRITION UNIT) WERE 30% DOWN Y/Y IN Q1; IN APRIL, THEY WERE BACK IN LINE WITH 2019

* RETAIL SALES GROWING Y/Y IN MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE TERMS IN APRIL IN MAIN (TASTE AND NUTRITION) UNIT

* SEEING A VERY NOTICEABLE DECREASE IN IMPULSE PURCHASES BY CONSUMERS GLOBALLY

* SAYS IMPACT ON GLOBAL FOOD INDUSTRY OF CHANGES IN BEHAVIOUR PATTERNS WILL BE ‘PROFOUND’ (Reporting By Conor Humphries)