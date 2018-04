April 19 (Reuters) - INHALATION SCIENCES SWEDEN AB :

* INHALATION SCIENCES APPOINTS LENA HEFFLER AS NEW CEO

* HEFFLER OFFICIALLY TAKES UP HER NEW ROLE OF CEO ON 7 MAY 2018.

* LENA HEFFLER WILL SUCCEED PRESENT CEO FREDRIK SJÖVALL, WHO WILL BE PROPOSED AS NEW CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)