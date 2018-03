March 15 (Reuters) - INHALATION SCIENCES SWEDEN AB :

* MAIN SHAREHOLDERS PROPOSE CURRENT CEO ‍FREDRIK SJÖVALL AS CHAIRMAN​

* RECRUITMENT FOR NEW CEO HAS BEGUN BUT FREDRIK SJÖVALL REMAINS AS CEO UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

* TO CARRY OUT SHARE ISSUE CONNECTED TO LISTING WITH TARGET PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 10 MILLION