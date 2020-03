March 12 (Reuters) - Inhalation Sciences Sweden AB :

* INHALATION SCIENCES RECEIVES NEW PRECISEINHALE ORDER FROM KAROLINSKA INSTITUTET

* IT HAS NOW SIGNED A 45.000 EURO ORDER FOR AN EIGHT-MONTH LEASE OF A PRECISEINHALE PLATFORM, WITH A PURCHASE OPTION AT END OF PERIOD