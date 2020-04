April 29 (Reuters) - Inhalation Sciences Sweden AB :

* INHALATION SCIENCES AB (PUBL) SIGNS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH TSE SYSTEMS GMBH

* TOTAL VALUE FOR AGREED MINIMUM IS ESTIMATED AT SEK 3 MILLION

* DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT IS VALID UNTIL END OF 2022, WITH AN OPTION OF EXTENSION BEFORE END OF PERIOD

* A MINIMUM OF ONE PRECISEINHALE SYSTEM SHALL BE DELIVERED IN 2020 AND TWO PRECISEINHALE-SYSTEMS SHALL BE DELIVERED IN 2021