April 23 (Reuters) - Inhalation Sciences Sweden AB :

* DIVESTS HOLDING IN ZICCUM SECURING LONG-TERM FINANCING

* TOTAL DIVESTMENT VALUE ABOUT SEK 21.2 MILLION AFTER SALES COSTS

* SALE ENTAILS ACCOUNTING PROFIT OF ABOUT SEK 19.5 MILLION