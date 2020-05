May 4 (Reuters) - Inhalation Sciences Sweden AB:

* INHALATION SCIENCES SIGNS CRO CONTRACT WORTH 30.5 KEUR WITH GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY

* TOTAL VALUE OF ORDER WITH TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS IS 44 KEUR. 30.5 KEUR WILL BE FOR SERVICES PROVIDED BY ISAB