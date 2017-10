Oct 18 (Reuters) - INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE :

* INIT INNOVATION IN TRAFFIC SYSTEMS SE DECIDES SHARE BUY-BACK

* ‍TO REPURCHASE UP TO 35,000 OWN SHARES (PURSUANT TO § 71 (1.8) AKTG) FOR A MAXIMUM TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 700,000​

* ‍IT IS PLANNED TO TRANSACT SHARE BUY-BACK DURING PERIOD FROM 19 OCTOBER 2017 TO 15 DECEMBER 2017 ON STOCK EXCHANGE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)