June 29 (Reuters) - Initiator Pharma A/S:

* INITIATOR PHARMA OBTAINS APPROVAL TO START PHASE 2A TRIAL FOR IP2018

* IP2018. PHASE 2A CLINICAL TRIAL IS PLANNED TO BE INITIATED IN Q3 2020

* PENDING COVID-19 SITUATION TRIAL IS PLANNED TO START IN Q3 2020 AND TOP-LINE DATA IS EXPECTED END OF FIRST HALF YEAR OF 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)