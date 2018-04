April 5 (Reuters) - INITIATOR PHARMA A/S:

* THE RIGHTS ISSUE OF UNITS HAS BEEN OVERSUBSCRIBED

* ‍ISSUE WAS SUBSCRIBED TO APPROXIMATELY SEK 20,6 MILLION, RESPONDING TO A SUBSCRIPTION RATE OF APPROXIMATELY 108 PERCENT​

* CONTRACT NOTES ARE PLANNED TO BE SENT OUT TODAY, ON APRIL 5TH, 2018.

* SINCE RIGHTS ISSUE WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED, SUBSCRIPTION GUARANTEES ARE NOT ACTIVATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)