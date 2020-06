June 18 (Reuters) - Initiator Pharma A/S:

* INITIATOR PHARMA’S ISSUE OF UNITS OVERSUBSCRIBED

* THROUGH ISSUE OF UNITS, 1,420,406 SHARES AND 2,130,609 WARRANTS OF SERIES TO 2 ARE ISSUED AND INITIATOR PHARMA WILL RECEIVE APPROXIMATELY SEK 6.96 MILLION BEFORE ISSUE COSTS