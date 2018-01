Jan 30 (Reuters) - INITIATOR PHARMA A/S:

* INITIATOR PHARMA RECEIVES AN INTENTION TO GRANT NOTICE IN EUROPE FOR ITS PIPELINE PRODUCT CANDIDATE IPDP2015 FOR TREATMENT OF DEPRESSION

* SAYS ‍PATENT, WHEN GRANTED, PROVIDES PROTECTION OF IPDP2015 IN EUROPE UNTIL 2029​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)