Dec 15 (Reuters) - Initiator Pharma A/S:

* INITIATOR PHARMA REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM THE 28 DAYS TOXICOLOGY STUDY IN MINI-PIGS FOR ITS LEAD DRUG CANDIDATE IPED2015

* ‍AIM OF INITIATING A PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL NEXT YEAR.​