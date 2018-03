March 12 (Reuters) - Inland Homes Plc:

* INLAND HOMES PLC - ‍UNCONDITIONAL EXCHANGE OF CONTRACTS TO ACQUIRE ITS JOINT VENTURE PARTNER’S 80% INTEREST IN BROOKLANDS HELIX DEVELOPMENTS LIMITED

* INLAND HOMES PLC - ‍COMPLETION OF PURCHASE IS SET FOR 29 MARCH 2018, FOLLOWING WHICH INLAND HOMES WILL OWN 100% OF BHDL.​