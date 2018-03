March 28 (Reuters) - Inland Homes Plc:

* HALF YEARLY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF £5.37 MILLION (2016 RESTATED: £4.95 MILLION)

* ‍13.6% INCREASE IN NET ASSET VALUE TO £134.7 MILLION IN HY​

* HALF-YEARLY 30% INCREASE IN INTERIM DIVIDEND TO 0.65P (2016: 0.5P) PER SHARE.

* ‍REVENUE FOR HY INCREASED BY 87.9% TO £61.2 MILLION ​

* ‍HY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2.08P​