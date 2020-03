BRIEF-Inland Homes Says Difficult To Predict How Longer Small Number Of Sites Will Remain Operational

March 30 (Reuters) - Inland Homes PLC:

* INLAND HOMES PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* INLAND HOMES PLC - FOR TIME BEING, GROUP IS STILL CONSTRUCTING ON A SMALL NUMBER OF SITES

* INLAND HOMES PLC - DIFFICULT TO PREDICT FOR HOW MUCH LONGER THESE SMALL NUMBER OF SITES WILL REMAIN OPERATIONAL

* INLAND HOMES - EXTENT OF OVERALL DISRUPTION WILL NOW INEVITABLY HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S RESULTS FOR HALF YEAR ENDING 31 MARCH 2020

* INLAND HOMES PLC - ESTIMATES IT WILL HAVE APPROXIMATELY £12M CASH AT HALF YEAR END

* INLAND HOMES PLC - NET DEBT LEVEL AT 31 MARCH 2020 WILL BE SIMILAR TO THAT AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2019

* INLAND HOMES PLC - PLANNED REDUCTION IN DEBT WILL RESUME ONCE MARKET RETURNS TO SOME NORMALITY

* INLAND HOMES PLC - RESOLVED TO CANCEL SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.25P PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: