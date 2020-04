April 1 (Reuters) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INMED ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF INITIAL PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF INM-755 CBN CREAM IN HEALTHY SUBJECTS

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTICIPATE REPORTING FINAL STUDY 755-101-HV RESULTS IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: