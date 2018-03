BRIEF-InMed Has Received Final Approval For Listing On Toronto Stock Exchange

March 23 (Reuters) - Inmed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS HAS RECEIVED FINAL APPROVAL FOR LISTING OF CO’S COMMON SHARES ON TORONTO STOCK EXCHANGE

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO’S COMMON SHARES WILL COMMENCE TRADING ON TSX EFFECTIVE AS OF OPEN OF MARKET ON MARCH 26

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS IN CONJUNCTION WITH LISTING ON TSX, COMMON SHARES WILL CONCURRENTLY BE DELISTED FROM CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS UPON LISTING ON TSX, COMMON SHARES WILL CONTINUE TO TRADE UNDER SYMBOL "IN"