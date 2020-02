Feb 14 (Reuters) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q2 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.02

* ANTICIPATE FILING A CTA FOR A SECOND PHASE 1 TRIAL, 755-102-HV, IN CURRENT CALENDAR QUARTER