BRIEF-Inmed Pharmaceuticals Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share $0.02

May 14 (Reuters) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER FISCAL 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.02

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS - AT MARCH 31, 2020, CO’S CASH, EQUIVALENTS & SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS WERE $9.94 MILLION

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS - FINAL RESULTS FROM 755-101-HV TRIAL ANTICIPATED IN Q3 OF CALENDAR 2020

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS - CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE COMMENCEMENT OF IND-ENABLING PRECLINICAL TOXICOLOGY STUDIES IN H2 OF CALENDAR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: