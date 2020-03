BRIEF-InMed Provides Update On Operations In Response To The Covid-19 Global Outbreak

March 20 (Reuters) - InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INMED PROVIDES UPDATE ON OPERATIONS IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 GLOBAL OUTBREAK

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS - INM-088 PROGRAM REMAINS ON TRACK

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS - ANTICIPATES BEING IN A POSITION TO SELECT APPROPRIATE DELIVERY FORMULATION FOR INM-088 IN NEAR TERM

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS - INMED DOES NOT ANTICIPATE A SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION IN REMAINING TREATMENTS AND COLLECTION OF DATA

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS -DILIGENTLY PREPARING FOR SECOND HEALTHY VOLUNTEER TRIAL, STUDY 755-102-HV,AT SAME CLINICAL SITE, TO BEGIN ENROLLMENT IN MID-MAY

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS - TO BE IN BETTER POSITION TO PROVIDE GUIDANCE ON ANY CHANGES TO DEVELOPMENT TIMELINES DURING NEXT QUARTERLY UPDATE IN MAY

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS - DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES WITH CO'S BIOSYNTHESIS MANUFACTURING PLATFORM HAVE NOT SEEN ANY NEGATIVE IMPACTS DUE TO OUTBREAK