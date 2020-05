BRIEF-Inmed Releases Cbn Preclinical Results In Glaucoma

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* INMED RELEASES CBN PRECLINICAL RESULTS IN GLAUCOMA

* INMED - COMBINATION OF CBN AND ELEVATED PRESSURE, WITHIN SAME TIME PERIOD, RESULTED IN A HIGH LEVEL OF CELL SURVIVAL IN A DOSE DEPENDENT FASHION

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC - CBN WAS SUPERIOR TO BOTH CBD AND THC UNDER IDENTICAL TESTING CONDITIONS.

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DATA INDICATES A POTENTIAL NEUROPROTECTIVE EFFECT OF CBN IN OCULAR DISEASE.

* INMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ANTICIPATE COMMENCING IND-ENABLING TOXICOLOGY STUDIES WITH INM-088 IN LATTER HALF OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: