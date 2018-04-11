FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Broadcasting
April 11, 2018 / 7:17 AM / Updated 6 hours ago

BRIEF-Inmobi Signs Exclusive Monetization Partnership With Airtel TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 11 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* INMOBI SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MONETIZATION PARTNERSHIP WITH AIRTEL TV Source text: [InMobi, the world’s largest independent mobile advertising platform, today announced an exclusive monetization partnership with Airtel TV. Through this strategic collaboration, brands will now have a wider reach to premium ad inventory on the Airtel TV mobile app on the InMobi network. Airtel TV users have spent over two billion minutes watching videos on the app since the beginning of the year, and the app is soon expected to reach 50 million downloads.] Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.