BRIEF-Inmobi Signs Exclusive Monetization Partnership With Airtel TV

April 11 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel Ltd:

* INMOBI SIGNS EXCLUSIVE MONETIZATION PARTNERSHIP WITH AIRTEL TV Source text: [InMobi, the world's largest independent mobile advertising platform, today announced an exclusive monetization partnership with Airtel TV. Through this strategic collaboration, brands will now have a wider reach to premium ad inventory on the Airtel TV mobile app on the InMobi network. Airtel TV users have spent over two billion minutes watching videos on the app since the beginning of the year, and the app is soon expected to reach 50 million downloads.]