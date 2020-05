May 13 (Reuters) - Inmobiliaria Colonial SOCIMI SA :

* ON CORONAVIRUS SAYS STILL PREMATURE TO ESTIMATE PANDEMIC’S FINAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S FUTURE RESULTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS SAYS GROUP’S FINANCIAL SITUATION IS SOLID WITH A LIQUIDITY OF OVER 2 BILLION EUROS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)