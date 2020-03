March 23 (Reuters) - Inmode Ltd:

* INMODE PROVIDES COVID-19 BUSINESS UPDATE

* INMODE LTD - INMODE MANAGEMENT HAS DECIDED NOT TO ADJUST ITS 2020 GUIDANCE

* INMODE LTD - CURRENTLY MAINTAINING ITS BUSINESS ACTIVITIES AS USUAL, WITH MINIMAL IMPACT TO SALES AND MANUFACTURING ACTIVITIES