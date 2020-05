BRIEF-InMode Reports Q1 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.30

May 6 (Reuters) - Inmode Ltd:

* INMODE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS; QUARTERLY REVENUES OF $40.4 MILLION REPRESENT 32% YEAR OVER YEAR GROWTH

* Q1 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.30

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.15

* Q1 REVENUE $40.4 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $37.9 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.33 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* TOTAL CASH POSITION OF $201.7 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, INCLUDING CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES,SHORT-TERM BANK DEPOSITS

* HAS REMAINED POSITIVE WITH REGARDS TO ITS BUSINESS PROSPECTS AND HAS DECIDED NOT TO DOWNSIZE COMPANY OR LAY OFF ANY OF ITS EMPLOYEES

* SINCE VISIBILITY OF FUTURE IS LOW, INMODE MANAGEMENT DECIDED NOT TO GIVE AN UPDATED DETAILED GUIDANCE FOR 2020

* OUR REVENUE OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR OF 2020 WILL NOT BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN OUR REVENUE IN 2019

* REMAIN CONFIDENT IN INMODE’S CURRENT & FUTURE FINANCIAL POSITION GIVEN OUR MARKET LEADERSHIP, INNOVATIVE APPROACH & STRONG BALANCE SHEET

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $37.9 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA