April 22 (Reuters) - INmune Bio Inc:

* INMUNE BIO ANNOUNCES ALLOWANCE OF U.S. PATENT COVERING METHOD FOR TREATING CANCER BY IN VIVO PRIMING OF NATURAL KILLER CELLS

* INMUNE BIO INC - NEWLY ALLOWED PATENT IS EXPECTED TO ISSUE WITHIN NINETY DAYS AND WILL BE SET TO EXPIRE IN 2036 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: