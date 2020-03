BRIEF-Innate Pharma Announces First Patient Dosed In IPH5201 Phase I Clinical Trial

March 10 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA:

* FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN IPH5201 PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL IN ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS

* PURPOSE OF STUDY, WHICH IS SPONSORED BY ASTRAZENECA, IS TO EVALUATE IPH5201 AS MONOTHERAPY AND IN COMBINATION WITH DURVALUMAB (ANTI-PD-L1) WITH OR WITHOUT OLECLUMAB (ANTI-CD73 MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY)

* IPH5201 PHASE I PROGRAM IS SUPPORTED BY POSITIVE PRE-CLINICAL RESULTS PRESENTED AT SOCIETY FOR IMMUNOTHERAPY OF CANCER (SITC) 2019 CONGRESS, WHICH DEMONSTRATED THAT BLOCKING CD39 IN COMBINATION WITH PD-L1 CHECKPOINT INHIBITORS PROVIDES INCREASED ANTITUMOR EFFICACY OVER PD-L1 ALONE AND SUPPORTS RATIONALE FOR ASSESSING THIS COMBINATION IN CLINICAL TRIALS

* WE’RE PLEASED THAT IPH5201 CLINICAL STUDIES HAVE STARTED, AS BLOCKADE OF CD39 REPRESENTS AN INNOVATIVE AND DIFFERENTIATED APPROACH TO POTENTIALLY REVERSE IMMUNOSUPPRESSION MEDIATED BY ADENOSINE IN CANCER MICROENVIRONMENT. IN PARTICULAR, IPH5201’S POTENTIAL TO UNLEASH IMMUNE RESPONSES MAKES IT AN INTERESTING MOLECULE TO INVESTIGATE FOR TREATMENT OF SOLID TUMORS, PARTICULARLY IN COMBINATION THERAPIES- CMO

* ASTRAZENECA IS A VERY VALUABLE PARTNER GIVEN THEIR EXPERTISE IN ADENOSINE PATHWAY AND LEADERSHIP IN THIS FIELD. WE'RE EXCITED TO SEE OUR FIRST MOLECULE PROGRESSING TO CLINIC FROM OUR MULTI-FACETED PARTNERSHIP, HELPING TO ACCELERATE OUR COMPANY STRATEGY AND ADVANCE OUR IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PORTFOLIO - CMO