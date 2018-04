April 17 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA:

* PROMISING ANTI-TUMOR ACTIVITY OF MONALIZUMAB WITH CETUXIMAB IN SCCHN

* 8 PARTIAL RESPONSES IN 26 PATIENTS EVALUABLE FOR EFFICACY IN MONALIZUMAB PHASE I/II TRIAL

* NUMBER OF RESPONSES NEEDED TO DECLARE TRIAL RESULT POSITIVE IS REACHED

* COMBINATION WAS WELL TOLERATED, WITHOUT POTENTIATING CETUXIMAB-RELATED SIDE EFFECTS

* TOTAL ENROLLMENT OF 40 PATIENTS NOW COMPLETED Source text: bit.ly/2J3tCYk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)