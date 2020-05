BRIEF-Innate Pharma End-Q1 Cash, Cash Equivalents And Financial Assets Of Company Amounts To 206.9 Million Euros

May 12 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA:

* INNATE PHARMA FIRST QUARTER 2020 REPORT

* END-Q1 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND FINANCIAL ASSETS OF COMPANY AMOUNTED TO EUR 206.9 MILLION

* FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN AVDORALIMAB (ANTI-C5AR) PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL IN COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH SEVERE PNEUMONIA

* COVID-19 PANDEMIC COULD IMPAIR OUR ABILITY TO ACHIEVE OUR PRODUCT DEVELOPMENT OR COMMERCIALIZATION OBJECTIVES IN TIMEFRAMES WE HAD EXPECTED

* THERE IS VARYING IMPACT TO OUR PIPELINE ASSETS IN RELATION TO COVID-19

* REVENUES FOR FIRST THREE-MONTHS OF 2020 AMOUNTED TO EUR 19.3 MILLION (EUR 13.9 MILLION FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2019)

* DUE TO COVID-19, RATE OF NEW LUMOXITI PATIENTS HAS SLOWED WHICH IS EXPECTED TO IMPACT 2020 SALES