BRIEF-Innate Pharma Expands mCRC Cohort In Phase I Trial Evaluating Monalizumab With Imfinzi

March 23 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma Sa:

* REG-INNATE PHARMA : EXPANSION OF MCRC COHORT IN PHASE I TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB WITH IMFINZI

* PRIMARY OBJECTIVE OF NEW STUDY ARMS WILL BE SAFETY

* ‍DOSE-ESCALATING PART OF STUDY HAS BEEN COMPLETED, WHILE EXPANSION COHORTS IN SELECTED ADVANCED SOLID TUMORS ARE ONGOING​

* OVERALL RESPONSE RATE AND DURATION OF RESPONSE, AMONGST OTHERS, AS SECONDARY OUTCOME MEASURES

* FIRST CLINICAL DATA READ-OUTS FROM PHASE I STUDY AND INITIAL EXPANSION COHORT PROGRAM DURING 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)