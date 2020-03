BRIEF-Innate Pharma FY Net Result Turns To Loss Of 20.8 Million Euros

March 10 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA:

* INNATE PHARMA REPORTS FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND BUSINESS UPDATE

* MONALIZUMAB EXPANSION COHORTS IN IO-PRETREATED AND IO-NAÏVE PATIENTS ARE ON TRACK TO DELIVER PRELIMINARY DATA IN 2020

* CASH POSITION OF €255.9 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR 85.8M IN 2019 (2018: EUR 94.0M)

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 20.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS OF EUR 20.8 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS OF EUR 27.1 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF EUR 5.1 MILLION YEAR AGO