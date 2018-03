BRIEF-Innate Pharma FY Net Results Swings To Loss Of 48.4‍​ Million Euros

March 8 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA:

* FY REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME EUR 44.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 65.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING LOSS EUR 40.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS INCOME EUR 7.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY NET LOSS EUR 48.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS INCOME EUR 12.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND FINANCIAL ASSETS AMOUNTED TO EUR 176.6 MILLION AS OF DEC. 31

* IPH5401 WILL ENTER FIRST CLINICAL STUDIES IN ONCOLOGY IN 2018

* EXPECTS CLINICAL READ-OUTS FOR BOTH MONALIZUMAB AND IPH4102 PROGRAM IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)