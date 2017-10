Oct 16 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA

* IPH4102: FINAL RESULTS OF THE DOSE-ESCALATION PART OF THE PHASE I STUDY

* ‍EXPANSION COHORTS STARTED, INCLUDING 2 COHORTS OF 15 PATIENTS EACH IN TWO CTCL SUBTYPES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)