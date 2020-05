May 14 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA:

* TO PRESENT NEW EFFICACY DATA FOR MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH CETUXIMAB IN HEAD AND NECK CANCER AT THE ASCO20 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAL

* PHASE II EXPANSION COHORT OF “IO-PRETREATED PATIENTS” DEMONSTRATES 20% OVERALL RESPONSE RATE

* DATA CONFIRM PREVIOUS PRELIMINARY EFFICACY DATA SEEN IN THIS SUBPOPULATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)