June 24 (Reuters) - INNATE PHARMA SA:

* U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION LIFTS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON LACUTAMAB TELLOMAK TRIAL IN ADVANCED T-CELL LYMPHOMAS

* INNATE PHARMA TO RE-ACTIVATE TELLOMAK TRIAL IN US

* NEW GMP-CERTIFIED BATCH HAS BEEN SUCCESSFULLY MANUFACTURED