BRIEF-Innate Pharma: Updates on Avdoralimab Phase II Clinical Trial

April 28 (Reuters) - Innate Pharma SA:

* FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN AVDORALIMAB PHASE II CLINICAL TRIAL IN COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH SEVERE PNEUMONIA

* INNATE PHARMA SA - PHASE II TRIAL IS SUPPORTED BY AN EXPLORATORY TRANSLATIONAL STUDY, EXPLORE COVID-19 PRIMARY OBJECTIVE OF THIS INVESTIGATOR-SPONSORED TRIA IS TO IMPROVE PROPORTION OF COVID-19 PATIENTS WITH SEVERE PNEUMONIA WHO NO LONGER NEED TO BE HOSPITALIZED AND TO REDUCE THE NEED FOR AND DURATION OF MECHANICAL VENTILATION IN PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 PNEUMONIA COMPLICATED BY ACUTE RESPIRATORY DISTRESS SYNDROME (ARDS)